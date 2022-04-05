Tribes Poetry Marathon will Explode at the Museum

Steve Cannon, founder of A Gathering of the Tribes, was my mentor and friend. I am so happy to see him getting some of the attention that he so richly deserves, as part of the Whitney Museum Biennial Exhibition. Not only have they recreated his living room, they are hosting a two-day poetry marathon that I am really excited to be a part of.

It feels a little like I am going to a reunion. I see the names of people who I have not encountered in years, or even a couple decades, but who I used to collaborate with or just see often. Since the days that I worked on A Gathering of the Tribes Magazine in Steve’s home office I lived on the west coast and then moved down here to the south.

I have been working on a poem for Steve ever since I confirmed that I would be there, and I am looking forward to sharing it with some of the multitude of people who are A Gathering of the Tribes. I may post it here after the marathon. There are many great poets and writers who are scheduled to read. I plan on attending both days to hear as many of them as I am able. If you are in New York City this weekend, I hope that you can join us too. If you can’t make it in person, it will also be live-streamed on the Whitney Museum Youtube Channel.

