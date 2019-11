Lorelei wondered how the young girl had evaded STs and SSFs. The clothes she put on, several sizes too large, exaggerated her petite stature. She had a clear complexion, manicured nails and the brightest, reddest hair that Lorelei had ever seen. She handed the girl a mop and watched her clean up the water from the floor. When she finished, she looked down at her scratched feet and wiggled her red toes on the cold floor.



Read the whole episode on Wattpad:

