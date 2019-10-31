NoteBook

i know you search for me in your book of faces. you’ve got twitter jitters. your followers stalk my like buttons preying on all the gluttons for Pavlov’s treats. they have tweets for thoughts, revel in instafame, gaming the gold rush of fight or flight, flooding the night with bright light, so i can’t see the stars for the cars. i’m hiding in plain sight.

Note to Note is a daily exercise in observing, witnessing, taking note of something, someone, some thought. The effort is inspired by the prodigious telephone poems of the great poet Pedro Pietri. I heard him read many of those short and often humorous poems, and saw the great big book he read them from. Yet to be published in full, you can find some of his telephone poems in an anthology of his poetry, Pedro Pietri, Selected Works recently published by City Lights Books. And perhaps one day these notes of mine will find their way in to print, but you can indulge yourself right here, right now, for nothing but your valuable time.

