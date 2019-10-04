Hover over a note to stop and read it. Click to go through the notebook at your own speed.
Books
Crystal Clear Waters
The Magic Path – Book 2
Once there was a tiny fairy named Ladybug living in The Enchanted Forest on Twin Peaks Mountain. Everyone living on the mountain knew that Ladybug spent most of her time at Lake Crystal Clear Waters. But none of them knew why. There was something singularly special about Lake Crystal Clear Waters. Sometimes when she swims in it, she can visit other worlds.
Mark and the Queen Fish
The Magic Path – Book 1
Release date March 22, 2017
ASIN: B06XSL43ZX
A long time ago the people of the seaside city of Mara had everything that they needed, and knew how to talk with the creatures of the sea. But times changed.
Mark only knows what it is like to serve the Inlanders who conquered Mara long before he was born. He is angry that his mother is disrespected, and doesn’t want her to have to work so hard. Impatient for change, he decides to take action.
Dreamscape: Real Dreams Really Make a Difference A collection of biographical stories and poems about fascinating people in history whose real dreams made a real difference. Developed in performance, these stories bring old tales to life for contemporary readers in a way that is both entertaining and informative.
Representative of modern American Literature, the conversations with authors in this book are evenly divided between men and women who bring to life the experiences of natives, immigrants, slaves and rebels. As a whole, they address the enduring themes of freedom and the pursuit of happiness.
- Rudolfo Anaya
- Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
- Russel Banks
- Nora Okja Keller
- Dr. Leonard Shlain
- Barbara Chase-Riboud
- A.A. Carr
- Lan Cao
- Hal Sirowitz
- Kate Horsley
- Dennis McFarland
When the Body Calls: A collection of poetry and fairy tales published by Writers & Readers, Harlem River Press in 1999. Trade ISBN#0-86316-279-7
This book is out-of-print but a limited number of copies are still available directly from the author.
This book is a vessel/holding liquid for thirsty desirers/in the empty spiral of the universe/where detail is opinion/one moment is all it takes to answer/when the body calls… -from the foreword by Edwin Torres
Recordings
Live at the Fundbureau – Album
Live versions of almost everything on the Living It! CD, recorded while very pregnant, very, with a live audience at the Fundbureau in Germany by Ralph Kessler, also fondly known as Pinguin, the master of mixing.
Living It! – Album
Martha’s debut as producer features an eclectic array of arrangements and musical styles. The album release also features the original mix from Cinader’s debut single on vinyl, “Living It.”
Einstein’s Mind – Single
Recorded live on WBAI Radio NY,Fact checked by Dr. Michio Kaku, the story illustrates the idea of relativity by taking listeners on a train ride. If you would like to read the words, the story is in the book Dreamscape, Real Dreams Really Make a Difference.
Mella and the Python Healer – Single
Recorded live on WBAI Radio NY, the ancient story of Mella is the origin of the serpentine medical symbol of today. If you would like to read the words, the story is in the book Dreamscape, Real Dreams Really Make a Difference.
Unnamed Flower – Single
A poem for each of us unnamed flowers…
New York City Blues – Single
“A rare combination of Suzanne Vega and David Byrne is the best way to describe Martha’s style. Catchy and thoughtful.”
-allaboutjazz.com
Back in the nineties I was living in New York City doing the best I could, there was also a young man named Amadou Diallo and a mayor named Giulani…
Anthologies
Word, An Anthology by A Gathering of the Tribes
Paperback: 116 pages Publisher: Gathering of the Tribes (March 30, 2017) ISBN-10: 0998611301 ISBN-13: 978-0998611303
contributed several note poems
“WORD: The Anthology” is the final landmark literary publication by A Gathering of the Tribes, featuring 50 never-before-seen poems by the luminary writers who helped shape the East Village arts & culture organization, including Eileen Myles, Ishmael Reed, Bob Holman, David Henderson, Chavisa Woods, and many more. The volume represents a culmination of A Gathering of the Tribes’ 25 years in the East Village. Each poem is paired with a work of art selected by the featured poet.
Paperback: 304 pages, Publisher: Villard; Second Printing edition (February 25, 1997), Language: English ISBN-10: 0679773533, ISBN-13: 978-0679773535
contributed a poem/story entitled “1-800-YOR-DICK” under the pen name Senator Sin to an anthology edited by Fiona Giles and published by Villard Books in the US, UK and Australia, and in translation in Germany and Japan, 1997.
-In a hilarious poem, Senator Sin imagines that by calling the number “1-800-YOR-DICK” she participates in a study in which women are given penises and then report the results (with the poignant coda, “A few/ never returned/ their dicks,/ moved away/ from family/ and friends,/ and are assumed/ to be passing/ as men.”).– PUBLISHERS WEEKLY
Oakland Out Loud Poetry and Prose in Celebration of ‘There’
Paperback: 98 pages, Publisher: Jukebox Press (2007), ISBN-10: 0932693172, ISBN-13: 978-0932693174
contributed a poem entitled “when the white spider pounces”Edited by Karla Brundage and Kim Shuck
Among the contributors: Floyd Salas, Sharon Doubiago, Ishmael Reed, Opal Palmer Adisa, Kim Addonizio, Lucha Corpi, Lucille Lang Day, Marianne Villanueva, Al Young, Doren Robbins
“Oakland Out Loud is an opportunity for Oakland residents to rediscover their public library system which will proudly co-sponsor the Oakland Out Loud Literary Series in 2007.” -Carmen L. Martinez, Oakland Public Library Director
“With far more flavors than an ice-cream shoppe, and far more colors, too, ‘Oakland Out Loud’ is a reminder of what potery should be: original, audacious, and beautiful. As a result, it is a reminder that humanity can be all those things, too. This is a virtuoso collection.” -Gerald Haslam, author
“PEN Oakland writers are an amazing array of voices. Soak up their powerful prose and poems about the internal and external world, near and far.” -William Wong, author