Crazy Brave by Joy Harjo I loved this book. I picked it up in the Albuquerque airport on my way home after attending my father's funeral. Ms. Harjo speaks eloquently of birth and death in the telling of her story of becoming the fierce poet and musician that she...

The Albino Album by Chavisa Woods This book was very interesting and entertaining. I found myself a little confused in a couple places about who the narrator was, with the story jumping around in time and among characters, but got the gist of it anyway. It is a window in...

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy I heard Arundhati Roy speaking with Amy Goodman once on the radio, and was impressed with her passion and intelligence. Somehow I never got around to reading any of her books until now. I really enjoyed this one. It is great storytelling...

Ancient Mirrors of Womanhood Volume 2 by Merlin Stone I could never actually say that I finished volume 2 or 1 of Ancient Mirrors of Womanhood, they are the work of the incredible scholarship and imagination of Merlin Stone. These two books together are a never-ending fountain of ideas, ins...

Pedro Pietri: Selected Poetry by Pedro Pietri Dear Pedro, John Dean interrupted my regularly scheduled Sesame Street when you were getting turned on to grass i was watching Vietnam on TV when you met Agent Orange and he stuck to you like glue i didn’t know i just heard it was the wo...

